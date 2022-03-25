TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man faces felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into multiple businesses in the borough.
Samuel Ackley, 60, is accused of breaking into 1 Washington St., which houses the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency and Napp Chiropractic, as well as Blue Stone Laundromat, according to court documents. He stole a Dell laptop, a headset and $40 to $70 in cash from the BCTPA when the building was closed on Feb. 13. The next day, he stole a computer monitor from Napp Chiropractic and a borough police officer later spotted him carrying the stolen item around 10 p.m, according to Towanda Borough police.
Ackley also burglarized the Blue Stone Laundromat on the night of Jan. 11 where he stole $25 in loose change, court documents show. The laundromat’s owner told authorities that there was damage to the back of a change machine and soap dispensing machine that stored money in a locked room. There was also damage to an office door in the back of the business. The cost to fix and replace the damaged machines totaled $8,596.28, police said.
Security footage shows Ackley entering the laundromat’s side room and office while a man identified as Tyler McCormick, 30, was the lookout for him, court documents show. Ackley was unable to get money out of the machines. Inside the office, keys were missing along with loose change in a coffee mug. Ackley also tried to unlock washing machines after leaving the office with the keys, police said.
A witness said that when she arrived at the laundromat that night, Ackley approached her and asked what time the laundromat closed and if she needed quarters, according to court documents. He also asked if she knew where he could cash his change in. The witness said that he had a screwdriver in his pocket at the time. The next day around 8:30 p.m., Ackley entered the Dandy Mini Mart and dropped off the keys for the laundromat. He told the witness that they were given to him by a man wearing a face mask and green jacket.
Video surveillance showed Ackley placing the computer monitor in an alley behind the nearby Dandy Mini Mart. Witnesses in Ackley’s apartment building told police he had the laptop in his apartment and had obtained it “at the old train station,” court documents show.
Supervised bail officers assisted Towanda police with arresting him at his apartment building on South Main Street on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the police report shows. Occupants of the apartment let bail officers into the apartment and said that he was still there and last seen in the living room. Ackley was found hiding underneath the kitchen sink and was promptly arrested. At the time of his arrest, Ackley was wearing the same shoes seen on security footage of the burglary. A green jacket worn by the laundromat burglar was also found inside the home.
Ackley faces additional burglary charges for allegedly breaking into the Keystone Theatre and stealing various items including $720 in cash on Feb. 17.
He later confessed to the laundromat burglary when authorities interviewed him at the Bradford County Correctional Facilty on Feb. 28, police said. He also stated that the stolen computer monitor was hidden in a vehicle parked near the apartment building. Authorities recovered it and had it positively identified by the victims as their property.
Ackley faces charges for the 1 Washington St. burglaries that include two counts of felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation with no person present, three counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
For the laundromat robbery, he face additional charges of felony criminal trespass: break into structure, felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation and no person present, two counts of felony criminal mischief: damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and two counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Ackley was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
