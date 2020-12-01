TOWANDA BOROUGH – Ryan Michael Fluck, 33, of Towanda was charged with misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and public drunkenness after two separate incidents that prompted witnesses to call the police on the night of Nov. 20.
The Towanda Borough Police Department reported that two troopers were first dispatched to 209 North Main Street at approximately 10:48 p.m. in response to an active verbal argument.
They noted Fluck to have flushed skin and a fresh cut by his right eyebrow running down his cheek once they arrived on scene, according to the criminal complaint.
The troopers also noted a strong smell of alcohol emitting from Fluck.
They reported that Fluck explained that he and his landlord had gotten into a heated argument over the victim’s phone and that both parties threw a punch at each other.
After an interview with the landlord gave police a very similar account of what happened, they asked Fluck to leave the residence for the night to relieve some of the tension between him and his landlord.
Fluck was cooperative and agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, according to the criminal complaint.
The troopers left the scene as they observed Fluck and the victim packing up a Honda on the left side of the residence.
They reported that they were once again dispatched “a few moments later” in response to a second incident involving assault.
When the troopers came back to the scene, neighbors were waiting in the driveway to tell them that Fluck had tried to run the victim over with his car.
According to the criminal complaint, that’s when the troopers entered the residence where they found the victim standing in the living room.
The victim told police that they had gotten out of the car to get something from the trunk and at that moment, Fluck insulted them and backed up, striking the victim’s thighs.
After yelling for Fluck to get out of the car several times, he finally complied and left the scene on foot, according to the victim.
The troopers then left the residence and found Fluck on the corner of Kingsbury and York Avenue.
Fluck was taken into custody as he raised his voice to police several times about wanting to be left alone, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.