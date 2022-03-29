A Towanda man faces felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Towanda Borough and later crashed it and caused injuries to two passengers in Athens Township.
Kayden Lee Martin, 20, is accused of stealing a 2018 Ford EcoSport from the parking lot of 17 Pine St. on March 7, according to recent court documents. The next day, he took three passengers for a ride in the stolen vehicle. He was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a tree and rolled over several times in Athens Township. Two passengers required medical care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital after the crash, Towanda Borough police reported.
The victim left her vehicle at the Pine Street parking lot overnight and took a company vehicle home around 3 p.m. on March 7, court documents show. Athens Township police found the vehicle with heavy damage the next day and notified Towanda police around 10:46 p.m. Police later obtained footage of the victim’s vehicle traveling west on Pine Street in the wrong direction to Main Street. The victim provided police with a printed Facebook conversation on March 11 that was sent to her husband alleging Martin was the car thief.
On March 22, police spoke with two people who were passengers during the crash, according to court documents. They stated that Martin arrived at a Sayre residence in the stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on March 8. Martin told them that the vehicle belonged to someone he knew and proceeded to take them for a ride in it, police said.
Martin faces charges that include felony receiving stolen property, felony accident/serious bodily injury, misdemeanor accidents involving death/personal injury, misdemeanor accident involving damage attended vehicle/property and felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
