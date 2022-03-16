SAYRE BOROUGH — A Towanda man allegedly stole a gun and tried to draw the weapon on a police officer in Sayre Borough Monday night.
The night before, Briar Ridge Wright, 19, and two yet-to-be-identified accomplices broke into several vehicles parked in the area of Chacona Lane behind the Engine Company No. 1 along West Packer Avenue, according to Sayre police. They stole money, cigarettes and other items including a SIG P365 handgun from a truck. An accomplice took the firearm from the truck, but was nervous about possessing the weapon due to a previous incident. police added. Wright said that he would give him $250 for the gun, and they exchanged the weapon although Write could only offer $20 at the time.
The weapon was reported stolen Monday morning. Around 10:28 p.m., an officer saw Wright walking down West Hayden Street near South Hopkins Street, according to court documents. Wright also had an outstanding warrant from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. When Wright was ordered to stop, he instead reached for a bulge in his sweatshirt, prompting police the officer to pull his service weapon. The officer continued to order Wright to stop and put his hands up as the teen struggled with the weapon, which was in a waisteband holder, under his sweatshirt. Wright then got on the ground where police were able to grab the gun, clear it, and arrest him. Police also found a small amount of marijuana in his jeans pocket. Due to his age, Wright is unable to possess a concealed firearm, police said.
Security video footage of the three individuals at the time of the robberies was obtained by police. Wright allegedly confessed to stealing the gun from one of many vehicles that he broke into. He also confessed to stealing another firearm on June 26, 2021. Wright has been involved in at least 10 stolen firearm cases, court documents show.
Wright faces charges that include felony theft from a motor vehicle, felony receiving stolen property, felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony firearms not to be carried without license, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
