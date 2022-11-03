TOWANDA — An Allied Services resident allegedly assaulted a staff member in Towanda on Oct. 28 and now faces charges.
Linda Sue Fassett, 49, of Towanda, was preparing lunch with the victim in the kitchen of Allied Services’ Mix Ave facility at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
Allied Services is a nonprofit healthcare and human services provider for individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses in northeast Pennsylvania, according to its website.
The victim told Fassett that she could not eat another person’s food, which made her upset, court documents show. Fassett picked up a corded phone as if she was going to strangle her with it. She forced the victim into a wall and then onto the floor. Fassett proceeded to lay on top of the victim and strike her, which caused lacerations to her head and mouth. Staff members responded and removed the victim from the scene. EMS personnel arrived and transported her to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus.
Towanda Borough police said that officers arrived on scene and entered the living room to see an agitated Fassett. An officer told her to sit down and speak with him, but she backed away and raised her fist toward him. The officer was eventually able to get her to sit on a couch while they spoke to staff. Police transported her to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Behavioral Science Unit for evaluation.
Fassett faces charges that include misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary disorderly conduct: engage in fighting. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.