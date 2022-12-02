Police: Towanda woman assaults borough police officer

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman allegedly assaulted a borough police officer and now faces a hefty bail and felony charges for the incident.
Melissa Carr, 43, is currently remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000 after hitting a police officer on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Towanda Borough police.
The incident started when officers where called to the 600 block of Third Street for a domestic dispute between Carr and a male victim around 3:50 p.m., according to court documents. The man sustained a lacerated, bloody nose when she struck him. Police stated that Carr smelled like alcohol when they spoke with her inside the residence. She denied striking the victim and stated that they “got into a heated argument and he spit in her face,” court documents show.
She became aggressive towards police and the victim while he was gathering his belongings and preparing to leave, police said. A police officer tried to detain Carr due to her behavior, but a struggle ensued and they landed on a bed. She proceeded to strike the police officer in the neck area with her right hand. The officer eventually handcuffed her and she was escorted to a patrol vehicle.
Carr faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
