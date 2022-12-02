Police: Towanda woman assaults borough police officer

Carr

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman allegedly assaulted a borough police officer and now faces a hefty bail and felony charges for the incident.

Melissa Carr, 43, is currently remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000 after hitting a police officer on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Towanda Borough police.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.