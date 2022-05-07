WYSOX – A Towanda woman is facing a felony charge for endangering children from leaving drug paraphernalia and THC wax in her child’s bag.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 8 they were dispatched to a child care center in Wysox after an employee opened one of the children’s bags and found drug paraphernalia. Police confirmed the presence of the paraphernalia and THC wax, and went to confront the child’s parent, Felicity Sarah Laboy, 26.
Police allege that when they asked Laboy about specific items they’d found in the bag, she admitted ownership of the items but said she did not know where they were.
Labor faces the felony of endangering the welfare of children for the incident. She also faces two misdemeanors for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24.
