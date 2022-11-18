generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges after allegedly letting her dogs attack a man in Towanda Borough on July 27.

Brianna Lynwa Grogan, 22, is accused of sending her two pit bulls loose to injure the victim on the 500 block of Second Street around 10:34 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. A witness stated that the victim was allegedly using methamphetamine in front of Grogan’s residence. This led to a verbal altercation between the victim and residents of Grogan’s home. The witness added that the victim was in the roadway when the dogs attacked him. He then went across the street, but came back and was attacked a second time.

