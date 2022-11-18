TOWANDA — A Towanda woman faces felony charges after allegedly letting her dogs attack a man in Towanda Borough on July 27.
Brianna Lynwa Grogan, 22, is accused of sending her two pit bulls loose to injure the victim on the 500 block of Second Street around 10:34 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. A witness stated that the victim was allegedly using methamphetamine in front of Grogan’s residence. This led to a verbal altercation between the victim and residents of Grogan’s home. The witness added that the victim was in the roadway when the dogs attacked him. He then went across the street, but came back and was attacked a second time.
When police arrived, they saw the victim walking in the middle of the road pushing a bicycle, court documents show. He was bleeding heavily from his left lip and nose with a large amount of blood coming from a large laceration from his left forearm.
Grogan “admitted to letting the pit bulls loose on [the victim], which she stated was because he was on her property,” according to court documents. When police told Grogan that she could not do that “she stated that she did not care and that’s what she did.”
A witness stated that this was not the first time that the dogs had bitten someone, police said. The residents of the property “constantly threaten to send their dogs after people in the area.”
Police spoke with residents of the property to hear their side of the story. Residents alleged that the victim was sitting on their steps and they told him to “get out of here,” court documents show. One resident stated that the victim “yelled up to the group that he was going to smoke methamphetamine, which caused a verbal argument.” This individual stated that the victim “walked up to the yard and his dog bit him” and “he had warned [the victim] that his dog will bite him if he walked onto the property.” The resident stated that he does not keep “his” dog on a leash.
A resident of the property alleged that one of the dogs was on a leash and the victim walked up the stairs when the dogs attacked him, police said. The second dog came outside and attacked him after the first one did.
Police said that officers found the victim’s blood trail in the roadway near the parking area in front of the residence. There was no blood on the steps or property of the residence despite the victim’s heavy bleeding.
The victim was placed into the care of EMS personnel and later taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. Police visited the victim in the hospital and took photographs of his injuries.
Grogan faces charges that include felony conspiracy aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference; felony conspiracy aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon; misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and misdemeanor dog attack causing serious injury or death.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
