Police: Troy man faces drug distribution charges after traffic stop

Matthews

CANTON — A Troy man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 on Feb. 14 for felony drug possession and distribution charges after a traffic stop in Canton Township.

Brendan Kyler Matthews, 20, was driving a vehicle with dark window screens on Route 14 around 12:09 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Newell Road and he was not wearing his seat belt.

