Police: Troy man faces drug distribution charges after traffic stop

CANTON — A Troy man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 on Feb. 14 for felony drug possession and distribution charges after a traffic stop in Canton Township.
Brendan Kyler Matthews, 20, was driving a vehicle with dark window screens on Route 14 around 12:09 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Newell Road and he was not wearing his seat belt.
Police told Matthews to roll down the rear passenger window due to its dark tint and they couldn’t see inside the back seat, according to court documents. When he rolled down the window, the smell of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Police saw an open alcoholic beverage on the back passenger seat. Matthews was told to step out of the vehicle.
Matthews admitted that he had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun not registered to him inside the vehicle, police said. He gave troopers verbal consent to search the vehicle. Inside, police found items that included a black 9mm Glock 48 handgun, 20 9mm caliber ammunition, two Glock 48 magazines, a large bag of marijuana, four plastic bags of marijuana, two plastic bags of marijuana residue, a gold weight man scale, three grinders, two glass smoking pipes, 12 plastic bags, two alcoholic beverage cans and $242 in cash.
Police stated that the seized items and quantity of marijuana are associated with the distribution and sale of narcotics.
Matthews “admitted to distributing marijuana in the Canton and Troy areas” after being read his Miranda Rights at state police’s Towanda barracks, court documents show.
Matthews faces charges that include felony firearms not to be carried without license; felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary purchasing, etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor, summary improper sunscreening and summary failure to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at 1 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
