NORTH TOWANDA — Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against a Troy man for allegedly failing to update his status as a sex offender.

Donald Charles Breese Jr., 42, failed to appear for his monthly update as “a transient Megan’s Law offender” since October 2022, according to court documents. His last known address was listed as the Bradford County Correctional Facility. He was last updated on Sept. 27, 2022 and has failed to appear since his release from the county jail in October.

