NORTH TOWANDA — Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against a Troy man for allegedly failing to update his status as a sex offender.
Donald Charles Breese Jr., 42, failed to appear for his monthly update as “a transient Megan’s Law offender” since October 2022, according to court documents. His last known address was listed as the Bradford County Correctional Facility. He was last updated on Sept. 27, 2022 and has failed to appear since his release from the county jail in October.
Police received information that he was driving a vehicle not listed on his Megan’s Law registration, court documents show. Authorities also learned that he failed to submit his current address as part of his Megan’s Law requirement. On Feb. 23, police discovered that Breese had an active Facebook profile.
Breese was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Wednesday and had unsecured bail set at $5,000. He faces charges that include four counts of felony failure to provide accurate registration information and five counts of felony transient: fail to verify address or be photographed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.