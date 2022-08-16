A Troy man faces felony assault charges after allegedly pointing a pistol at the victim’s face during a verbal argument on Aug. 2.
Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, pulled a pistol out of a backpack and pointed at the victim’s face during an argument, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim confronted him about using computer equipment without approval. Opdyke yelled at the victim and made him fear for his life as he pointed the gun at him.
On the same day, Opdyke got into another verbal argument with a different victim, according to court documents. He approached her in a physically menacing manner and verbally harassed her. His comments placed the victim in fear of physical harm, court documents show.
Opdyke faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and misdemeanor harassment: communicates lewd, threatening, etc. language.
Police stated that troopers were unable to locate Opdyke at the time of the incident. He was later remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility. His bail was originally set at $80,000, but was eventually increased to $200,000 due to the court’s discretion, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled tomorrow at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
