generic crime

A Troy man faces felony assault charges after allegedly pointing a pistol at the victim’s face during a verbal argument on Aug. 2.

Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, pulled a pistol out of a backpack and pointed at the victim’s face during an argument, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim confronted him about using computer equipment without approval. Opdyke yelled at the victim and made him fear for his life as he pointed the gun at him.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.