COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenagers from Bradford County will face assault charges for an alleged incident that occurred in Columbia County on July 25.
Two 17-year-old males, one from Sayre and the other from Ulster, are accused of physically assaulting a 15-year-old male from Sayre, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The assault took place at Bloomsburg University campus housing where the arrestees and the victim are classmates.
