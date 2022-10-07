generic Police

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Two teenagers from Bradford County will face assault charges for an alleged incident that occurred in Columbia County on July 25.

Two 17-year-old males, one from Sayre and the other from Ulster, are accused of physically assaulting a 15-year-old male from Sayre, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The assault took place at Bloomsburg University campus housing where the arrestees and the victim are classmates.

