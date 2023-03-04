TOWANDA — Two Gillett women allegedly entered a Towanda home and assaulted the resident before fleeing in a vehicle during the early hours of Feb. 4.
Bobbidi Marie Stedge, 21, and Jenna Elizabeth Collins, 20, arrived at the victim’s William Street residence with another woman around 12:15 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The victim answered the door and spoke with them briefly before asking them to leave and shut the door.
Moments later, the victim heard a louder knock that sounded like someone was kicking the door, police said. When she opened the door, both Stedge and Collins entered her home and proceeded to punch her repeatedly. Collins struck the victim on the back of her head multiple times and knocked her glasses off her face. The third person present did not participate in the assault. The victim managed to get the assailants onto her porch and they proceeded to run to a car and flee the scene.
The assault caused the victim to sustain a concussion, small laceration on her forehead and swelling on her forehead and face, according to court documents.
Stedge and Collins both face charges of felony burglary: overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime and misdemeanor simple assault. They were arraigned on Wednesday before Judge Todd Carr and received non-monetary bail. Both of their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 15 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.