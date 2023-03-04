generic Police

TOWANDA — Two Gillett women allegedly entered a Towanda home and assaulted the resident before fleeing in a vehicle during the early hours of Feb. 4.

Bobbidi Marie Stedge, 21, and Jenna Elizabeth Collins, 20, arrived at the victim’s William Street residence with another woman around 12:15 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The victim answered the door and spoke with them briefly before asking them to leave and shut the door.

