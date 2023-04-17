Police: Two missing children may have been taken by mother

New York State Police stated that 11-year-old Samuel and 10-year-old Hope Cobb of Fulton, N.Y. may have been taken by their mother, Angela Cobb, 45. Both children have been missing since Dec. 13, 2022.

 Photo provided by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Law enforcement officials are trying to find two siblings reported missing for over four months.

