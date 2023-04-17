Police: Two missing children may have been taken by mother

Law enforcement officials are trying to find two siblings reported missing for over four months.
New York State Police stated that 11-year-old Samuel and 10-year-old Hope Cobb of Fulton, N.Y. may have been taken by their mother, Angela Cobb, 45. Both children have been missing since Dec. 13, 2022.
Samuel is 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. His date of birth is May 13, 2011.
Hope stands 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her date of birth is Aug. 2, 2012.
Angela Cobb has brown hair and blue eyes and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Her date of birth is Aug. 28, 1977.
Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), or New York State Police at 1-315-366-6000.
