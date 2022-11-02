generic Police

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A teacher was assaulted by two teenagers at a local school that provides academic and behavioral services to its students.

Two Towanda males, a 15-year old and 16-year-old, allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old woman around 10:29 a.m. on Oct. 4 at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 North Campus on Route 414, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

