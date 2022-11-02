MONROE TOWNSHIP — A teacher was assaulted by two teenagers at a local school that provides academic and behavioral services to its students.
Two Towanda males, a 15-year old and 16-year-old, allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old woman around 10:29 a.m. on Oct. 4 at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 North Campus on Route 414, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
BLaST is an educational service agency that provides “comprehensive education services to students with academic, behavioral and mental heath difficulties who require more support than can be offered in a traditional school building,” according to its website.
The incident is categorized as an assault resulting in bodily injury and no weapon was used, according to the police report. Police stated that “the students were cited accordingly.” No further information has been presented on the incident.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.