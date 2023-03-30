LITCHFIELD — Two women face charges for allegedly stealing multiple items from a residence in Litchfield Township on Feb. 16.
Amanda L. Hazard, 39, of Warren Center, and Candi Rose Bellis, 37, of Nichols, N.Y. trespassed onto a property and stole items with a total value of $1,102, according to court documents. The items included four fishing poles valued at $200, a security camera system consisting of four cameras at $432, a fire pit costing $450 and a propane tank costing $20.
Pennsylvania State Police received photos of the suspects taken from the property’s security camera system, court documents show. Video footage shows the suspects walking onto the property and breaking off the security camera system with the propane tank. Footage also shows a vehicle dropping off the suspects before fleeing.
Police stated that an individual eventually came forward and admitted to driving Bellis and Hazard to the property. The driver stated that the stolen items were placed in a garage on South Main Street in Nichols, N.Y.
Both women face charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property and summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
Hazard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 25 at 1:45 p.m. before Judge Fred Wheaton.
Bellis is being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2 at 3 p.m. before Judge Wheaton.
