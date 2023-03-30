generic Police

LITCHFIELD — Two women face charges for allegedly stealing multiple items from a residence in Litchfield Township on Feb. 16.

Amanda L. Hazard, 39, of Warren Center, and Candi Rose Bellis, 37, of Nichols, N.Y. trespassed onto a property and stole items with a total value of $1,102, according to court documents. The items included four fishing poles valued at $200, a security camera system consisting of four cameras at $432, a fire pit costing $450 and a propane tank costing $20.

