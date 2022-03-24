TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man who faces attempted homicide charges for an alleged assault in February now faces additional charges for killing the victim’s dog.
Kevin Alfonso Jara Sanchez, 26, is accused of assault, rape and attempted murder with a knife and gun on the evening of Feb. 8 and into the next day’s early hours. He pointed a gun at the victim in a residential hallway and fired it. The bullet – the last in the gun – went past her and hit a laundry room door behind her, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim said that she believed Sanchez was shooting to kill her. He also grabbed a knife and threw it at her, but he missed and hit the door again, according to court documents.
During the assault, Sanchez also pinned her to the floor and repeatedly beat her with the end of a .22 caliber gun and a rolling pin. He held the gun to her head, threatened to kill her and forced the victim to have sex with him during the assault. He also punched, kicked and strangled her, rendering her unconscious, court documents show.
When the victim woke up around 6 a.m. and was unable to catch her breath, Sanchez drove her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. He told her to tell hospital workers that her injuries were caused by an accident with firewood falling onto her, police said.
The victim had eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, a broken wrist and was bruised from head to toe. The victim required a blood transfusion due to the severity of the internal bleeding, according to court documents.
At the hospital, Sanchez refused to leave her presence despite security telling him to do so, which stopped the victim from immediately reporting the assault. He was eventually removed from the hospital and police learned about the incident on Feb. 11.
The next day, police obtained a search warrant for Sanchez’s home where they discovered weapons and evidence of a dog being killed, according to court documents. Police found a dog cage with blood on its plastic base tray outside the house near an outdoor wood stove. The charred remains of a dog were found inside it. Sanchez told the victim that her dog was killed and he put its body into the stove. The dog would have been in the cage directly behind the laundry room door. The victim stated that it was possible that one of the bullets may have hit the dog, police said.
Inside the home, police found several bullet holes throughout the house, with five in the laundry room door as well as damage from the knife, court documents show. There was also four bullet holes in a reclining chair in the living room. Within the bedroom, police found various items allegedly used during the incident. Items include the knife, a plastic bowl with 11 spent .22 shell casings in it and a Ruger SR22 pistol in an unsecured lockbox, police said.
Authorities checked Sanchez’s criminal history that indicated him as “a person not to possess a firearm” due to a prior conviction of aggravated assault, court documents show.
He faces charges that include criminal attempted homicide, felony sexual assault, felony rape forcible compulsion, two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
Sanchez now faces additional charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals: causing serious bodily injury or death and felony possession of firearm prohibited.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and his bail was denied to the “severe nature of the offense, no family locally or ties to the community” and his prior record, court documents show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.
