FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman is now being charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children related to a sexual assault case that resulted in the arrest of Harold Dean Kurt Manley, 58.
Kathleen Irvin, 43, was present when Manley inappropriately touched the victim multiple times and allowed it to happen, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Irvin also watched Manley rape the victim on her 18th birthday and did nothing to stop it. The victim was 13 to 18 years old during the abuse that occurred from 2016 to 2021. The abuse took place at two residences on Park Avenue and Wilson Street in Lycoming County, and locally at a residence on Route 414 in Franklin Township. Manley also beat the victim, police noted.
