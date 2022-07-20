WYALUSING BOROUGH — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief and property damage that occurred on Main Street in Wyalusing Borough.
A rock was thrown through the storefront window of Peak Strength and Fitness in the overnight hours between July 13 and 14, according to the police report. Troopers have classified the incident as a criminal mischief of over $1,000.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at 570-265-2186.
