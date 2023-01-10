generic Police

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown individual who struck a Waverly, N.Y. man in New Milford Township, Susquehanna County on Friday, Jan. 6.

The 53-year-old Waverly man was trying to enter his vehicle parked on the right shoulder of I-81 when a Mercedes-Benz 180 Series made contact with him, according to police.

