SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown individual who struck a Waverly, N.Y. man in New Milford Township, Susquehanna County on Friday, Jan. 6.
The 53-year-old Waverly man was trying to enter his vehicle parked on the right shoulder of I-81 when a Mercedes-Benz 180 Series made contact with him, according to police.
The Mercedes-Benz was driving north in the right lane and failed to move over into the left lane for the man. The vehicle hit the man with its passenger side mirror and he was knocked to the ground around 8:06 a.m. He was on the fog line of the right lane at the time.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not stop and continued driving north, according to the police report. The man was eventually assisted at the scene by Great Bend Fire and EMS.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police — Gibson at (570) 465-3154.
