WAVERLY – A Waverly man was arrested without incident Sunday on warrants for terroristic threats and menacing following an investigation into neighborhood disturbance calls on Tracy Road.
The Thursday prior to his arrest, Waverly police said 44-year-old David Douglas Harford threatened to murder two officers approaching his home as part of a police investigation. Harford then retreated into his home and refused to cooperate. Then on Saturday, police said Harford threatened to seriously harm a postal carrier on Clinton Avenue in the village.
Harford was taken to the Tioga County CAP Court for arraignment and to await further legal action.
Waverly police were assisted by Sayre police, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police and Greater Valley EMS.
