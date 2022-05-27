NEW ALBANY BOROUGH – A Williamsport man was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after Pennsylvania State Police found him sleeping behind the wheel while his vehicle was in the road at the intersection of Wyalusing New Albany Road and Route 220.
According to police, a trooper stationed near the intersection repeatedly heard a car horn coming from the area. Upon arrival, the trooper found 26-year-old Brandon Renner sleeping behind the wheel of a blue Jeep Compass that was sitting in the Wyalusing New Albany Road at the stop sign with its lights off. Renner’s head kept hitting the horn.
An unidentified passenger was also found unresponsive in the vehicle and was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus by Guthrie Towanda Ambulance, according to police.
Renner was arrested for DUI and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Police are still investigating the incident.
