RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A Gillett woman faces a felony for allegedly causing over $8,000 in damages to Ridgebury Township employees’ vehicles on Sept. 30.
Nicole Lynn Day, 34, lives at a residence on the bordering property of the Ridgebury Township Garage on Berwick Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She entered in a neighbor dispute with township officials over a property line. Day “moved a No Trespassing sign from behind the employees’ vehicles and ran a string over top of them to mark the property line” because she thought it was incorrect.
She is also accused of covering an employee’s vehicle with hay. When questioned by police, Day stated that she “did not throw the hay on the vehicle, instead she kicked hay and rocks up on the vehicle using her side by side,” according to court documents.
Police obtained surveillance footage that showed Day causing significant damage to two vehicles on the property, court documents show. She kicked the front passenger side of one vehicle three times around 10:27 a.m. Day proceeded to put hay on a vehicle and intentionally hit the rear of a vehicle with her utility vehicle. She also intentionally hit the passenger side of a vehicle with it.
The two vehicles were taken to Birdsall’s Auto Works for repairs, police said. The estimated damage of one vehicle cost $5,976.65 and the other was $2,594.72. This leads to a total of around $8,571.37 in damages.
She was arraigned before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Oct. 11 and her monetary bail was set at $25,000, which she posted the next day. Day faces charges of felony criminal mischief: damage property and summary disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled today at 1 p.m. with Wilcox.
