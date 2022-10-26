generic Police

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A Gillett woman faces a felony for allegedly causing over $8,000 in damages to Ridgebury Township employees’ vehicles on Sept. 30.

Nicole Lynn Day, 34, lives at a residence on the bordering property of the Ridgebury Township Garage on Berwick Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She entered in a neighbor dispute with township officials over a property line. Day “moved a No Trespassing sign from behind the employees’ vehicles and ran a string over top of them to mark the property line” because she thought it was incorrect.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.