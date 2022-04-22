WYALUSING BOROUGH — A Wyalusing man is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility without bail after allegedly kicking and spitting on state troopers after assaulting and threatening to kill a victim on April 15.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Louis Paul Sophie IV attacked a man and threatened to kill him multiple times after being told to leave his Taylor Avenue residence. Sophie was pulled off the victim by another person.
When police arrived, they saw the victim on the front porch with a facial injury and blood on his shirt. Police found Sophie in the back yard. Police said Sophie yelled obscenities at them before taking off on foot.
During the pursuit, Sophie removed his jeans, shirt and jacket before troopers caught him, although he continued to resist arrested by balling his fists and locking his arms, police said. Sophie kicked a state trooper twice in the abdomen and spit in his face while being placed into a patrol vehicle. He also spit on another trooper’s face while he was transported from the patrol vehicle to state police’s Towanda barracks. Police stated that his erratic and aggressive behavior was consistent with being under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a search of Sophie’s discarded clothing, police found a small amount of suspected marijuana in a bag and rolling papers.
Authorities discovered that Sophie had an active warrant out of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, according to court documents. The warrant was for failure to appear on sex offender registration charges. Sophie has a sex offender status in New York and Pennsylvania. He currently faces additional charges for felony failure to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.
Sophie faces charges that include four counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault: forcible compulsion, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, three counts of misdemeanor simple assault, three counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor criminal trespass/simple trespasser, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disorderly conduct: engage in fighting, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
His bail was denied due to the nature of the charges and his prior criminal history, court documents show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
