HARRISBURG – State lawmakers at a House Majority Policy Committee hearing heard testimony on Wednesday, March 29 on the fact that reproductive health care options are declining, despite the need for safe abortions – when nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States will have an abortion during their lifetime.

“A description of early abortion care and care for a miscarriage would show that the two are indistinguishable. They use the exact same medications and the exact same process,” said House Majority Health Committee Chairman Dan Frankel, who co-hosted the Policy Committee hearing. “When providers are trained to manage a miscarriage, they are learning how to provide abortion care. The fact that some clinicians are then prevented from using that expertise is clearly based on ideology. Frankly, nurses and midwives would be as thoughtful and professional in providing abortion care as the doctors that are currently allowed to do so.”