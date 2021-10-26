The new poll question on The Review’s website is:
Daylight Saving Time ends soon, on Sunday, Nov. 7. There’s always talk of leaving the time alone and not implementing the time changes in the spring and the fall. How do you feel about it?
— I don’t think the time should change; no “springing forward” or “falling back.”
— I like the idea of Daylight Saving Time.
— I really don’t care either way.
The last question was:
This summer went fast and now we’re ramping up for the Halloween season. With that in mind, we want to know: What do you find most scary? At the end of the polling period, 15 voted for Ghosts, 39 for Zombies, 33 for Clowns, 56 for The Dark and finally, the majority of those who responded said they’re most scared of Pumpkin Spice!
The poll is for entertainment only and is not conducted scientifically. To take part, please visit the website at www.thedailyreview.com.
