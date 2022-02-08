The new poll question on The Review’s website is:

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching. Which team do you think will come out on top?

— The Cincinnati Bengals

— The Los Angeles Rams

— I don’t really care who wins, I just watch for the commercials

— I have no interest in the Super Bowl at all

The last poll question was:

We’re now well into winter. What’s your favorite part of the colder months?

At the end of the polling period with 124 responders weighing in, 2 readers said “Playing in the snow” and 4 said “school closures.” There was a tie, with 59 votes each for “The beauty of a snow covered landscape” and “Absolutely nothing. It’s such a depressing time!”

To take part, visit the website at www.thedailyreview.com. The poll is for entertainment only and is not conducted scientifically.