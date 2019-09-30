Polling place relocated for Pike Township residents

When Pike Township residents go to the polls for the Nov. 5 general election, they will do so at a different location.
The Bradford County Election Board approved the use of VFW Post 6824 last week after concerns were brought before county commissioners earlier this month.
According to Election Board member John Sullivan, VFW officials felt it would be an honor to accommodate voters, and agreed to halt alcohol sales that day in accordance with the law.
Previous voting has taken place at the municipal building at 1514 Haighs Pond Road, but township election officials told commissioners that handicapped accessibility and the small amount of space have become even bigger concerns with the recent mandated voting machine upgrades.
The initial petition from residents was to move the polling place to the United Church of Christ’s parish house. “The parish house is a nice location, but it wasn’t in Pike Township. It is in LeRaysville Borough,” Sullivan explained.
The VFW is located at 1468 Haighs Pond Road.
In other election-related news, commissioners and election officials informed the public that with judge retention set for this year’s ballot — which are not included with straight party votes — the new voting machines will not allow anyone to leave the polls without considering judge retention.
According to Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors, those who haven’t cast a judge retention vote will receive a warning through the system.
“It will appear on a summary screen as undervoted — it will be in red,” Smithkors explained. “And you actually have to use the arrows on the screen to view it all before you print your ballot.”
“I’ve received different calls from the public,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko as he brought up the issue. “There’s different concerns on that.”
Smithkors also noted that poll workers will receive training about how to initiate the voting machines’ scanners in order to avoid issues that presented themselves early in the May primary when supplier ElectionIQ didn’t complete the process.
May’s primary was the first time that the new machines had been used, and the 2019 election season was viewed as a chance to be able to resolve any issues before next year’s presidential election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.