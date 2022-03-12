Bradford County Conservation District received $2,000 to educate the community on new technologies and benefits of no till gardening, cover crops, pasturing animals, forest health and management, pollinator mix areas, as well as where to seek project funding.
“With this grant money, the district will have the opportunity to educate local residents on how they can make a difference in their own community,” said Kevin Brown, ag team leader, “We look forward to getting started on this project that will help to ensure enough clean water and healthy soil for future generations.”
Education and outreach about the project(s) is expected to begin April 1. The district expects to have the project work begin no later than April 1.
Thirty-four projects will be funded in 25 of the state’s counties. Projects include agricultural field days, erosion prevention guides, rain barrel workshops, and more. For a complete listing of awarded projects, visit https://tinyurl.com/2022-2023NPS.
For more information about the Bradford County Conservation District or the planned project, visit https://www.bccdpa.com or call (570) 485-3144.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD) through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information about PACD, visit www.pacd.org.
