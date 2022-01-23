A public health program that has provided vaccines and flu shots to local residents will be back in February.
The HERO truck initiative and its team of nursing professionals will set up a free walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from Feb. 11 to 12.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the clinic will be at the Athens Township Firehall located at 211 Herrick Ave in Sayre from noon to 8 p.m. The second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the New Albany Methodist Church located at 591 Front Street in the borough from noon to 8 p.m.
As with the previous pop-up sites, the February clinics will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses and booster shots for all eligible age groups, including flu shots, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams.
No insurance or ID is required and people are asked to bring their vaccination cards if they have one so it can be updated accordingly.
The program is organized by the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Health with the goal of increasing the number of vaccinations and flu shots to people living in rural areas of the commonwealth.
There were 503 vaccinations given during the program’s previous pop-up site clinics in January of this year and December of last year, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Health’s Facebook page.
The clinics seek to lower the number of COVID-19 cases, which appear to be declining in both the county and commonwealth, according to the most recent seven-day period of Jan. 14 to 20 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The previous period seven-day period for the dashboard was Jan. 7 to 13.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 869 to 779
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 1,440.6 to 1,291.4
PCR testing positivity rate: 29.1% to 33.9%
Average daily hospitalizations: 42.7 to 50.1
Average daily patients on ventilators: 4.6 to 6.9
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.2% to 2.6%
Numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 13 include the newly confirmed case number of 842 to 869, the incidence rate number of 1,395.8 to 1,440.6 and the PCR number of 29.0% to 29.1%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 162,375 to 113,944
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 1,268.4 to 890
PCR testing positivity rate: 35.2% to 31%
Average daily hospitalizations: 7,527.1 to 7,128.3
Average daily patients on ventilators: 677.3 to 694.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.8% to 1.3%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 13 include newly confirmed cases from 158,354 to 162,375, incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 1,236.9 to 1,268.4, the PCR number from 35.3% to 35.2%, the average daily hospitalizations from 7,496.1 to 7,527.1 and the number of patients on ventilators from 674.3 to 677.3.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 6,534
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 1,040
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 642
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,584
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 48
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 11
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 9
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 26
In Bradford County, there are 22,938 people fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, while there are over 7 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.
There have been 26 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 179 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
Anyone interested in receiving vaccines or shots can call the state health office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.
