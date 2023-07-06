Porchfest coming to Towanda

TOWANDA — A community event that brings music right to people’s doorsteps will arrive in Towanda Borough later this summer.
The inaugural Towanda Porchfest will be held on Sept. 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. within the borough. The event features musicians performing on resident’s porches, front yards or driveways as a way to bring music directly to the people, according to event organizer, Kevin Doupe. Musicians would perform on alternating porches so that two houses side-by-side won’t have acts conflicting.
The proposed streets where music will be performed include York, Huston, Fourth and either Elm or Chestnut, according to Doupe. He detailed plans for the upcoming event to the Towanda Borough Council during its Monday meeting. Borough Councilman William Kovalcin expressed his support for the event and stated that Porchfest is a good idea to bring the community together.
Porchfest started in 2007 in Ithaca, N.Y. when local residents gathered bands together to play for their neighbors, according to porchfest.org. It has expanded into many communities across the United States ever since.
“I’ve been wanting this for a really long time,” he expressed. “I’m just so excited that it’s going to happen.”
Doupe previously performed in Porchfests held in Binghamton and Owego. He stated that the musical event is a good way to draw tourists to the borough to enjoy its neighborhoods and culture. The Girl Scouts also expressed interest in participating in the festivities.
“Every dollar that is spent here is good for our community, so the more people that we can bring to our community in a positive way is a good thing,” Doupe said.
For more information about the upcoming event, visit Towanda Porchfest’s Facebook page.
