Porchfest coming to Towanda

Pictured is a previous Porchfest held in Ithaca, N.Y. The musical event started in 2007 when residents assembled bands together to play for their neighbors.

 Photo provided by Towanda Porchfest

TOWANDA — A community event that brings music right to people’s doorsteps will arrive in Towanda Borough later this summer.

The inaugural Towanda Porchfest will be held on Sept. 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. within the borough. The event features musicians performing on resident’s porches, front yards or driveways as a way to bring music directly to the people, according to event organizer, Kevin Doupe. Musicians would perform on alternating porches so that two houses side-by-side won’t have acts conflicting.

