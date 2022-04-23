Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 187 will be closed next week in Wilmot Township for a bridge replacement project.
The bridge, which carries Route 187 over Sugar Creek, is located approximately 1.3 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 4002 (Quicks Bend Road) and 1.5 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 2003 (Grant Hill Road).
On Monday, Route 187 will be closed between Coyle Road and Grant Hill Road, while the contractor begins the removal of the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.
Detour information:Northbound traffic will use Route 87, Ambrocius Road, and Route 187 in Hollenback.
Southbound traffic will use Ambrocius Road, Route 87, and Route 187 in Lovelton, North Branch Township, Wyoming County.
Susquehanna Valley Construction Company is the primary contractor on this $1.9 million project. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2022.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
