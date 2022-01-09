TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — An animal rescue in the county faces possible closure and is seeking help to remain open.
You Too Animal Rescue stated on Saturday that they might close due to the recent loss of multiple volunteers because of relocation and family commitments.
Measures that the rescue’s operators are willing to make include recruitment of volunteers, changing their hours and limiting the number of animals.
“We need at least four to five reliable, responsible individuals to commit to volunteering to help care for the rescued animals,” according to You Too Animal Shelter’s statement. “We have day and evening shifts that need to be covered as well as weekend day and evenings.”
The organization stated that their current volunteers are very committed and loyal individuals who have been at the rescue since it started, but they still need more to avoid closure.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the rescue can call (570) 265-3367.
