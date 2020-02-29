SAYRE — At a Sayre Area School District board meeting on Monday, every member of the board gave their full attention to one specific topic of discussion — the refinancing of their loans through the public finance group at Piper Sandler. According to the rates available at the time of the meeting, it would save the district up to a quarter of a million dollars over time.
The board listened to Audrey Bear, managing director and member of the local government practice within the public finance group, as she outlined the possibilities of savings at the rates that were available. As of right now, the market is experiencing some of the lowest rates in a long time and it was stressed that this would be a time to refinance before the rates begin to rise again.
If the board does decide to move forward, there will be a waiting period of at least 30 days before they can accept the rates that are available to them. However, after fulfilling the obligations required, the board can then wait for a rate that they approve of. The board meets again on March 2 at Snyder H. Austin Elementary to reconvene and discuss more possibilities.
