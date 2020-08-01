The 2020 general election will feature pre-paid postage for mail-in and absentee ballots, Pennsylvania Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar announced Friday.
“Our goal is to make voting as accessible, safe, and easy for eligible voters as possible,” Secretary Boockvar said. “Mail-in or absentee voting with prepaid postage means Pennsylvanians can vote from the comfort of their own home, without having to make a trip to the post office to buy a stamp, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Pre-paid postage could be implemented in a variety of ways, from metered postage to Business Reply Mail or reimbursement for stamps. The Department of State is currently working with counties to identify the easiest to implement this coverage for voters.
Act 77 of 2019 opened up mail-in voting for residents. Signed into law last fall by Gov. Tom Wolf, Act 77 makes it so residents don’t have to provide an excuse to be able to vote by mail.
According to the Department of State, nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvanians cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot during the June primary election.
Voters will still be able to vote in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For more information about mail-in and absentee ballots and voting in Pennsylvania visit www.votespa.com.
