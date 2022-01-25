Potential text message scam targets SNAP recipients

Scammers are trying to prey on Pennsylvania residents and are attempting to trick them with the latest text message scheme.
A potential phishing scam that texts people messages about their EBT cards allegedly being locked is currently circulating, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead warned residents on Monday.
Pennsylvanians should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted in this manner. DHS and other government agencies do not and will not send text alerts regarding EBT, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or any other public assistance programs, she said.
“There are always people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs,” said Snead. “If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that your benefits are in jeopardy and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Please be aware that these are scams. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft.”
The United States Department of Agriculture publishes information about potential EBT card and SNAP scams and how people can avoid them on its website.
Some scams include unsolicited calls, texts, emails or websites that ask for personal information and offer a prize in return, so do not let anyone take pictures of an EBT card in exchange for a prize.
Be aware of websites that mention food stamps and promise monthly payments, so do not share personal information with links provided through email, officials warned.
Some websites ask for information in exchange for online guides, but those sites may share that personal information with outside sources, according to information on the FDA’s website.
Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS Office of Income Maintenance at (800) 692-7462.
EBT balance and transaction inquiries as well as card replacements can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. Pennsylvanians can also access their EBT balance through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app in a safe and secure manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.