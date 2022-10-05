Pothole solutions discussed in Canton Township

The discussion at Canton Township’s meeting on Monday consisted of fixing potholes.

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Ongoing potholes in area roads were discussed at the Canton Township meeting Monday.

Road foreman Bob Petrowski reported his desire to use some geocell fabric on roads like Glorybarn and Agway roads that have persistent pothole issues.

