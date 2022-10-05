Pothole solutions discussed in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Ongoing potholes in area roads were discussed at the Canton Township meeting Monday.
Road foreman Bob Petrowski reported his desire to use some geocell fabric on roads like Glorybarn and Agway roads that have persistent pothole issues.
“I think its groundhogs, they’ve burrowed so deep under those roads the potholes never go away,” Petrowski said.
Supervisor Gary Ferguson suggested the road crew grate down Glorybarn and replace the top few layers with fill and gravel. Petrowski said he would look into that, but noted the plan has issues.
“The farm traffic up there would make it hard. You want to roll that stuff for four days or so to really pack it in,” Petrowski noted, “otherwise tires will make tracks in it and make it worse.”
Work is also scheduled to repair the berms on Beech Flats, and PennDOT will be called to repave some sections on the ends of it.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney informed the supervisors there is state emergency management training for elected officials in November. Supervisors determined they would go to the training when it comes up.
Blaney reported that the township received $109,830.16 in total funds from the American Rescue Plan, on top of $360,219.60 in General Funds. The township line of credit for equipment purchases remains open at First Citizen’s Community Bank in Canton, there is currently $744,446.80 drawn on the credit line.
