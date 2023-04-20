Potholes filled in New Albany

During its Wednesday meeting, the New Albany Borough Council reported that potholes on Main Street were recently filled.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — Road repairs have been underway in New Albany, while another one is greatly anticipated.

The potholes on Main Street just south of Wyalusing-New Albany Road were filled in by Mike Epler, the fire chief of the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department.

