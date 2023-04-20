Potholes filled in New Albany

NEW ALBANY — Road repairs have been underway in New Albany, while another one is greatly anticipated.
The potholes on Main Street just south of Wyalusing-New Albany Road were filled in by Mike Epler, the fire chief of the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department.
Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman gave the update during the New Albany Borough Council’s Wednesday meeting.
Both Epler and Mayor Dan Dunham brought up the concern of potholes during the April 5 meeting. Council members still hope to eventually create a list of all potholes within the borough and then call local companies to receive paving estimates.
The council also hopes to eventually see road repairs on Pelton Hill Road. Officials are waiting for estimates on the anticipated project.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.