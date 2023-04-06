Potholes, speeding concerns brought to New Albany officials

Potholes and speeding concerns were discussed during the New Albany Borough Council’s Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — Issues concerning roadways within the borough were discussed at the New Albany Borough Council’s Wednesday meeting.

Speeding and potholes were two issues brought to the council’s attention by Mike Epler, the fire chief of the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department. He stated that many motorists are traveling at high rates of speed above the posted speed limits through the borough down Route 220.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.