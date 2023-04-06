Potholes, speeding concerns brought to New Albany officials

NEW ALBANY — Issues concerning roadways within the borough were discussed at the New Albany Borough Council’s Wednesday meeting.
Speeding and potholes were two issues brought to the council’s attention by Mike Epler, the fire chief of the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department. He stated that many motorists are traveling at high rates of speed above the posted speed limits through the borough down Route 220.
“Obviously, we are all aware of the traffic going through town at speeds way above the speed limit,” Epler said.
He stated that he was willing to find ways to finance any safety measures. Epler proposed placing illuminated flashing signs on the roadway that display motorists’ speed as they drive into the borough. He expressed that such an action would help reduce speeding.
“If you get 15% of the people to slow down, you’ve gained something,” Epler said.
Council President Michelle Dunham stated that she liked the proposal of implementing flashing signs and would like to obtain them. Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman stated that any actions on Route 220 would have to include involvement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
On the issue of potholes, Epler stated that the bottom of Pelton Hill Road was in rough shape. Mayor Dan Dunham stated that potholes were present at the north end of Main Street. He would contact local companies to receive an estimate on paving the roadway.
Dunham stated that the borough has limited funds for paving. The funds that they do receive come from Act 13. The state law creates an unconventional gas well fee or impact fee “to cover the local impacts of drilling,” which is then used to provide funds to local municipalities, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
The council will create a list of potholes to prioritize and then call local companies to receive estimates on paving. The list would be made and ready to review at the council’s next meeting on April 19.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.