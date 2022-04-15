The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is putting the exhibition of poultry and eggs at local and county fairs that receive state funding on temporary hold as a measure of protection against the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
“Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth,” Redding said. “But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat. The very real experience of weighing risks against benefits is also a tremendously important part of an agricultural education.”
Infections have been confirmed in commercial and backyard poultry flocks in 26 states, including many that surround Pennsylvania, but not yet in the commonwealth. In fact, the department reported that Pennsylvania has not had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since a 1983-1984 outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said these avian influenza infections don’t pose an immediate public health concern, and no human cases have been detected in the country. Officials added that eggs and poultry products and are safe to consume if stored and cooked at proper temperatures.
Pennsylvania has a $7.1 billion poultry industry.
