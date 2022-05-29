SAYRE — An annual race that benefits a local pregnancy care center brought in many runners at Riverfront Park Saturday morning.
The 9th Annual Pound the Ground for Ultrasound Run had a total of 162 runners and walkers trekking their way across the 10K and 5K courses. There were 22 runners for the 10K and 140 runners for the 5K.
The Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center holds the event to fundraise for its services that include free pregnancy tests and free first trimester ultrasounds. EMPCC’s First Look Ultrasound Center in Sayre opened in 2014 and expands on the organization’s ultrasound program.
“This race is for the Ultrasound Center and all benefits will go towards it,” said EMPCC Executive Director Crystal Salsman. “That’s where we offer three free ultrasounds to anyone who would need one between 7 to 20 weeks.”
She stated that there were more pre-registration sign-ups this year and more families were running together.
“It’s exciting to see families coming back each year and seeing their kids grow up and participating now too,” she said.
In the 10K race, Andrew Roth was the overall male winner with a time of 43:56.10, while Louise Stevens was the overall female winner with a time of 50:13.39.
The 5K race saw Aaron Butters race to the finish to become the overall male winner with a time of 18:35.60. Alice Spinney was the 5K overall female winner with a time of 26:07.82.
Fellowship Bible Church of Troy won the Church challenge having the most participation in the race with 30 participants. There were 23 different churches represented in the race, according to Salsman.
