Powell youth’s interest in entomology pays off

4-H member Ariana Cook of Powell picked up a second-place ribbon at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

 Review Photo/RICK HIDUK

A lot of patience and determination resulted in a second-place finish for a 4-H member from Powell who returned to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this past week. Ariana Cook, daughter of Brian and Angela Cook, is a 10th grader at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School and has been participating with 4-H for a little more than eight years. Early on, when she was looking for projects to take on, she came across Entomology.

“I thought insects were very interesting, so I went for it and stuck with it,” Ariana explained.