Power outage effects Troy

TROY TOWNSHIP — The Troy area was effected by a power outage on Saturday that impacted hundreds of local residents.
Penelec reported a power outage effecting around 400 customers in the county around 3:30 a.m. and they contacted Bradford County EMA after being unable to immediately identify and restore the power, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
He contacted Troy Fire Chief Roy Vargeson to set up a warming shelter at the Troy Fire Department around 11:30 a.m. and about three to four people made use of it during the outage.
“People were out of power for many hours, so we opened our firehall up to anybody who needed it,” said Vargeson. “We didn’t have a lot of people show up, but we were here just in case.”
The outage was located near Armenia Mountain and was caused by an electrical wire that came down in two different spots, according to Rosenheck.
Power was finally restored around 3 p.m. and Rosenheck thanked Penelec line crews and the Troy Fire Department for their cooperation and hard work in helping the public and fixing the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.