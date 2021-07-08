CANTON BOROUGH — Large portions of Canton Borough that included the downtown area experienced a power outage that lasted nearly a full day.
The power outage, which lasted from 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday, was a result of storms that caused a large tree to fall on service lines, transmission lines and damage two major circuits, according to Bradford County Director of Planning and Public Safety Matt Williams. Because of the mid-90 degree temperatures that were expected going into Wednesday, a cooling shelter was set up at the Canton High School cafeteria due to its size and air conditioning. The shelter opened at 9 a.m. and between 10 and 15 residents used it to stay cool until the power was restored, Williams said. Snacks and water were also provided at the shelter.
Canton Borough will have a dumpster set up at the Canton Borough garage on Park Place for residents to throw away spoiled food due to the power outage and high temperatures.
The Bradford County Public Safety Department had worked with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to set up a pop-up food pantry, which will begin helping residents at 11 a.m. today at the Canton Elementary School.
Williams stated that people can prepare themselves during power outages, especially during adverse weather conditions, by having batteries, flash lights, water and non-refrigerated food in their homes.
The storm caused 474 customers to lose power from one of the damaged circuits and 294 customers lost power from the other, according to Todd Meyers, a spokesman for Penelec.
Meyers added that Penelec line experts did an excellent job restoring power while also prioritizing their safety due to the dangers of working with downed wires that could still hold electricity.
Meyers reminded the public to stay safe by leaving downed wires alone and calling Penelec for help at 1-888-544-4877.
