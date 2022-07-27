WELLSBORO – Penn College at Wellsboro will be holding three informational sessions for its practical nursing program on July 28, Aug. 3, and Aug. 17. Sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the Wellsboro campus, located at 22 Walnut St., and connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.
Program coordinator Lauren Scheetz will discuss admission requirements, application, tuition, financial aid, licensure, and job opportunities for graduates. A time for questions will follow the presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.