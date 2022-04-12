Praise and pie

Palm Sunday is celebrated throughout the world as the day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem days before he was crucified. He was shown praise and respect as crowds left palm fronds and clothing in his path.
This past Sunday was Palm Sunday, and at their 7 p.m. service The First Presbyterian Church of Troy had a special celebration. It was for Palm Sunday of course, but also to hold a ceremony in honor of a special member of the community. Jim Smyth was honored for his 45 years of service in the church.
After a welcome and opening prayer by the Rev. Bill Bardo, Randy Frye led the musical celebration, playing two pieces on the church’s organ. He told the congregation to “fasten your seat belts” because he was going to start slow and then really take off. Frye started with “Wer nur den lieben GoeH laesst Wlten” by J. S. Bach. His second piece, “Toccatta Brevis” by Daniel E. Gawthrop was more dramatic and started some foot tapping in the congregation.
Pastor Bardo gave a scripture reading and the congregation added to the music with the hymm “All Glory Laud and Honor.”
Following that hymn, Mike Ellis’s voice, accompanied by his guitar, continued the celebration with “His Eye is on the Sparrow” by Civilla D. Martin. This quiet, gentle solo was a reminder of what Jesus means to us, as Ellis sang, “…I draw the closer to Him, from care He sets me free; His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.”
A quintet of Guire Webb, Connie Sickler, Gloria Marple, Kim Chapel and Judy Chapel with Brenda Brewer on piano sang “Eternal We Rejoice.”
Bardo summed up his next scripture reading by saying, “Your faith has made you well” when he told of Jesus healing Bartimaeus’s blindness.
Jackson Simpson played several piano solos. This was followed by a melody of three favorite Easter hymn sung by Katie Palmatier, accompanied by Mara Wilcox on piano. Palmatier’s voice as she sang “Because He lives, all fear is gone…” is a message for all of all today. Then after another hymn was sung by the congregation, Jackson was back on the piano bench accompanying Robert Oldroyd as he sang “The Holy City.”
Bardo then spoke of the dedication Jim Smyth had shown in his work at the church.
“For 45 years, no matter what the weather, Jim came every day to get the church ready for service,” said Bardo. “For my 15 years here, he always had my back. Even when I didn’t know it.”
Bardo went on to share one event when he especially appreciated Smyth’s literally having had his back. It was a snowy day and Pastor Bardo had to walk downtown from the church. The sidewalks hadn’t been cleared yet and it was very difficult to walk using his white cane. Without letting Bardo know, Smyth followed him all the way downtown and back to make sure he made it without slipping and falling.
Smyth was called up to receive a plaque presented to him by Bardo and the church elders.
The final music “Ride on King Jesus” was sung by the church choir, under the direction of Oldroyd and accompanied by Jackson on piano.
Bardo concluded the service by asking the congregation to give applause for the one they came to worship – Jesus Christ.
It was quite a musical evening to guide the congregation through the flow of celebration.
“Everyone was great. There was so much variety,” said Carolyn Crow. “Classical, spiritual, traditional Easter; vocals and instrumental.”
“I love it when they include Bach,” added Crow. “And it sounded so beautiful on this pipe organ.”
Following the service, as the congregation enjoyed the refreshment of pies and a special cake in honor of Smyth, many spoke very highly of Smyth and his years of service.
“I have lots of kind things to say about Jim Smyth,” said Garry Zuber. “Jimmy Smyth took pride in what he did. He was faithful to our church.”
“And he still is,” added Carol Zuber.
“Jimmy has not only been faithful to this church, but to both the communities of Canton and Troy,” said Mary Morris. “If there was ever an event in the community, you could plan on seeing Jimmy there.”
Morris continued, “It is as if his ministry in life is to be supportive of his church, his friends and his community.”
