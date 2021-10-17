Pray For America honors 104th Anniversary of Fatima Miracle

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Local organizers recognized the anniversary of a Christian miracle during their Pray for America Rally on Saturday at the Bradford County Courthouse.
At noon, the group braved through heavy downpour to gather in front of the courthouse to pray for public officials and to commemorate the 104th Anniversary of the Miracle of Fatima, also known as the Miracle of the Sun.
In 1917, The Virgin Mary appeared to three children in Fatima, Portugal who would go on to be canonized as saints and over 70,000 residents of the city witnessed the sun dancing in the sky and it appeared to fall to the earth on Oct. 13.
The group was one of over 21,000 groups across the country that prayed for America and observed the miracle’s anniversary, said Organizer Sheila Boyek,
She said that everyone is welcome to come to the rallies and various churches have attended in the past.
The rally prays for “the millions of Americans that faithfully work as public servants in local, state, and national government positions, from police officers to those in political office,” according to The National Day of Prayer’s website.
