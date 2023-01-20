One of the major players in the cattle genetics industry, Premier is committed to supporting the next generation of young people desiring to study and work in the agriculture industry. To that end, they have made available scholarships for students looking to pursue an education in agriculture.
Up to $20,000 in scholarships will be available, with a maximum award being the Johnny Daniel Memorial and Wayne Dudley Memorial Scholarships, which are each worth $2,500. Other scholarships will range from $750-$1,000 to qualified applicants.
Applicants will need to fill out a form describing their connection to agriculture, including discussing their roles in their family’s farm operations. They will also be asked to explain their plans for pursuing the field of agriculture in the future and asked to give their opinions on recent developments in the dairy and beef production industries.
The field of agriculture is a diverse one in regards to higher-education, and many young agriculturalists will look to gain knowledge and broaden horizons before attempting to transition to working in agriculture full time.
Students will often look to sharpen their business acumen through Agribusiness courses, their scientific understanding through courses such as animal science and plant science, and some will enroll in agricultural and extension education to help teach the next generation.
Applications for the 2023 Future Ag Leaders Scholarships are only open until Jan. 31. Interested applicants can find the forms under the “News” tab at premierselectsires.com or can email for more information at office@premierselect.com.
