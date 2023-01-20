One of the major players in the cattle genetics industry, Premier is committed to supporting the next generation of young people desiring to study and work in the agriculture industry. To that end, they have made available scholarships for students looking to pursue an education in agriculture.

Up to $20,000 in scholarships will be available, with a maximum award being the Johnny Daniel Memorial and Wayne Dudley Memorial Scholarships, which are each worth $2,500. Other scholarships will range from $750-$1,000 to qualified applicants.