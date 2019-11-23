Preschoolers and Kindergarten students give gifts to children in need

ATHENS — With Christmas giving in mind, the Cherubs’ Nest preschool and kindergarten classes at Athens Wesleyan Church packed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child on Thursday and Friday.
Operation Christmas Child is a ministry under Samaritan’s Purse with a mission to provide local churches around the world with shoebox gifts as a way to reach children in their communities, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
The preschool class was packing shoeboxes on Friday and the kindergarten class packed 13 boxes for Operation Christmas Child on Thursday.
According to drop-off center coordinator Cindy Fairchild, the Athens Wesleyan Church has served as a drop off for the community to bring shoeboxes in for 15 years this year. Over 700 shoeboxes from the community have been collected so far this year at the church.
“They are packed with all kinds of little things like stuffed animals, toys and hygiene items,” stated Fairchild. “Some children can’t go to school because they don’t have a pencil in other countries, so school supplies are very, very important.”
While giving away toys and gifts might be hard for preschoolers, Fairchild stated that the children who realize what is happening really get into the spirit of it.
“Sometimes it is a difficult situation, especially with our preschool class,” stated Fairchild. “We try to prepare them that they are going to leave the box here, but sometimes they just don’t totally understand it. Some really get it and they start saving their happy meal (toys) all year long to be able to donate to another boy or girl. Most of them become very excited about it when they realize what is really going on and we explain to them that the shoebox may be the only present a child gets in their whole life.”
The theme of this year’s Operation Christmas Child at the church is “Alpaca Shoebox” as a play on words. Stuffed Alpaca plushies and alpaca themed pictures were on display at the turn–in–table for the boxes.
“This is Christmas,” related Fairchild. “When I get done next Monday, which is our final day here, it is like that let down after Christmas is over because this is just Christmas. To be able to share and be available to our community. To help our community reach out to the world and be involved in that project. To meet people who bring their boxes in and become friends over the years and it is just awesome to see them again.”
The boxes are assigned to boys and girls of specific age groups and get prayed over before being sent out. Each shoebox is requested to have a nine dollar donation placed inside to cover shipping costs if possible, according to Fairchild.
“We pray that a lot of love comes out and that the box goes directly to the child that needs it the most,” stated Fairchild.
