State officials are encouraging residents to drop off unwanted or unused prescription drugs in nearly 900 drug take-back boxes as part of today’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. And with this year’s promotion, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is also allowing the collection of vaping cartridges and electronic cigarettes.
“The prescription drug take-back program is a critical, preventive way for all Pennsylvanians to proactively keep our communities and loved ones safe,” said Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “By visiting a DEA sponsored location (today) or anytime during the year throughout the commonwealth, we are safely removing medication and now e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges from the hands and mouths of unintended individuals. With the opioid crisis bringing substance use disorder out of the shadows, we can all take these preventive steps to protect our loved ones before falling victim to the disease of addiction.”
Since the program was established in 2014, nearly 630,000 pounds of unwanted or unused medications have been collected and destroyed.
Many drop-off locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Prescription drug misuse and abuse plays a large role in the opioid crisis, but you can help change that. In Pennsylvania there are thousands of locations where unused prescription drugs can be dropped off each and every day, with no questions asked,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
As many as 9.9 million Americans had abused prescription drugs last year. In a majority of these cases, the users obtained the drugs from the home medicine cabinets of family or friends, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, local take-back boxes are located at the Canton Borough Police Department, Athens Township Police Department (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday), Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Clinic Pharmacy, Sayre Borough Police Department, Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday), Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital lobby, Pennsylvania State Police barracks in both Bradford and Sullivan counties, the Bradford County Coroner’s Office (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday), and the Sullivan County Courthouse.
